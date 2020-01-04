Zen Protocol Price Up 136.1% Over Last 7 Days (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 3rd. In the last week, Zen Protocol has traded 136.1% higher against the dollar. Zen Protocol has a market capitalization of $388,423.00 and $3.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zen Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0172 or 0.00000235 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013700 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00186146 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.56 or 0.01404212 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038641 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024543 BTC.

999 (999) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00039346 BTC.

Zen Protocol Profile

Zen Protocol (CRYPTO:ZP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Zen Protocol

Zen Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zen Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zen Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

