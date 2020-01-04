ZeuxCoin Reaches Market Cap of $650,227.00 (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. ZeuxCoin has a total market cap of $650,227.00 and approximately $29,330.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded down 25.8% against the US dollar. One ZeuxCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Coinall.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZeuxCoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00039376 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.01 or 0.05954828 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029496 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00035995 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001945 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00001252 BTC.

About ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin (CRYPTO:ZUC) is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,999 tokens. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp . ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com . The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux

ZeuxCoin Token Trading

ZeuxCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Coinall. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZeuxCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeuxCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.