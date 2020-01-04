Zipper Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (ZIP)

Zipper (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, Zipper has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. One Zipper token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, IDCM, OKEx and DigiFinex. Zipper has a market cap of $1.82 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of Zipper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035920 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000905 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000247 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

About Zipper

ZIP is a token. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. Zipper’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,199,999,812 tokens. Zipper’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo . Zipper’s official website is zipper.io

Buying and Selling Zipper

Zipper can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, DigiFinex, IDCM and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zipper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zipper using one of the exchanges listed above.

