Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a $6.00 target price on shares of Zynga and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zynga from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zynga from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynga presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.15.

Shares of ZNGA stock opened at $6.23 on Wednesday. Zynga has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $6.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.22 and its 200-day moving average is $6.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 311.50, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Zynga had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $345.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Zynga’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zynga will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zynga news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 1,052,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $6,622,734.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,589,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,996,162.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey Buckley sold 9,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total transaction of $59,175.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 73,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,089.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,418,153 shares of company stock worth $8,861,862 over the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Zynga by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,896,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,882 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Zynga by 1,172.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,411,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,994,000 after purchasing an additional 17,886,400 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Zynga by 592.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,295,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,283,000 after purchasing an additional 16,507,732 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Zynga by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,825,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,822,000 after purchasing an additional 272,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Zynga by 1.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,522,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,062,000 after purchasing an additional 206,129 shares in the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

