$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) to report $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Model N’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Model N reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Model N will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $36.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.72 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 29.48% and a negative net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MODN shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Model N from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Dougherty & Co raised their price objective on shares of Model N from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.13.

In related news, SVP Laura Selig sold 3,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total transaction of $109,373.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,072.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 3,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $106,420.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 472,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,006,134.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,062 shares of company stock valued at $927,086. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MODN. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of Model N by 1,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Model N during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Model N during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Model N during the third quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Model N by 119.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,973 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MODN traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.00. The company had a trading volume of 299,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,880. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Model N has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $35.84. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.40 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.40 and its 200-day moving average is $27.20.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

