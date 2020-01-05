-$0.49 EPS Expected for Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) will announce ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Savara’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.32). Savara reported earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 69%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Savara will report full year earnings of ($1.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($1.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.05). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Savara.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Savara in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Savara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Savara in a report on Friday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Savara presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.09.

Shares of SVRA stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,311,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,095,173. Savara has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $11.96. The firm has a market cap of $168.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 13.07 and a quick ratio of 13.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.92.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Savara by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,475,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Savara by 11.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,438,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after buying an additional 241,117 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Savara by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,250,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 10,794 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Savara by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 551,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 17,686 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Savara by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 344,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares during the period. 36.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

