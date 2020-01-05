$1.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) will report $1.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Carvana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.21 billion. Carvana posted sales of $584.84 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 89.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Carvana will report full year sales of $3.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $4.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $6.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Carvana.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.17). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 57.46% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Carvana in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised Carvana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Carvana from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Carvana from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carvana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.36.

In other Carvana news, Director Ira J. Platt sold 734 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $64,225.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 23,199 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $2,088,837.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,989.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,931 shares of company stock worth $7,115,282 in the last ninety days. 13.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Carvana by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 41.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CVNA traded down $4.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.75. 984,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,069. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Carvana has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $99.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.15. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.61 and a beta of 2.13.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carvana (CVNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.