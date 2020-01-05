$1.24 Million in Sales Expected for MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) will report $1.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.28 million and the lowest is $1.20 million. MEI Pharma posted sales of $2.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full year sales of $4.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.76 million to $5.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $15.35 million, with estimates ranging from $7.99 million to $22.71 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 79.27% and a negative net margin of 514.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 million.

MEIP has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. MEI Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of MEIP stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.30. 534,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,591. The company has a market capitalization of $244.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.73. MEI Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $3.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.90.

In related news, CEO Daniel P. Phd Gold bought 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $34,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 361,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,170.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 41,250 shares of company stock valued at $75,075. 4.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in MEI Pharma by 27.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 268,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 57,501 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in MEI Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in MEI Pharma by 930.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 141,679 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in MEI Pharma by 385.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 145,492 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in MEI Pharma by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,565,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after buying an additional 440,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

