$1.56 EPS Expected for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) will announce earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chevron’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.92. Chevron posted earnings of $2.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Chevron will report full-year earnings of $6.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.71. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $8.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.31.

NYSE CVX traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.01. 6,360,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,119,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.90. The company has a market cap of $229.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.02. Chevron has a 1-year low of $109.47 and a 1-year high of $127.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.70%.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $1,798,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. CKW Financial Group raised its position in shares of Chevron by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Chevron by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

