$187.96 Million in Sales Expected for Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) to post sales of $187.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $201.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $181.92 million. Planet Fitness posted sales of $174.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full-year sales of $685.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $679.00 million to $698.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $781.54 million, with estimates ranging from $750.34 million to $815.54 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 16.80% and a negative return on equity of 37.57%. The business had revenue of $166.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $72.50 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.46.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.6% in the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 0.8% in the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 2.8% in the third quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 157.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 0.5% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 59,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLNT traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.64. 650,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,643. Planet Fitness has a twelve month low of $53.33 and a twelve month high of $81.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 62.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.66.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

