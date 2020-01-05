$193.24 Million in Sales Expected for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) to post $193.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hecla Mining’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $197.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $189.29 million. Hecla Mining reported sales of $136.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will report full-year sales of $702.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $637.61 million to $823.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $795.98 million, with estimates ranging from $752.72 million to $881.11 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hecla Mining.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $161.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.40 million. Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 19.71%. Hecla Mining’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HL. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1.60 to $2.20 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hecla Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.10.

Shares of NYSE:HL traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.35. 11,768,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,682,422. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 76.00 and a beta of 1.10. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Hecla Mining by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

