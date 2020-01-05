$2.89 Billion in Sales Expected for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to post sales of $2.89 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $2.93 billion. Universal Health Services reported sales of $2.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full year sales of $11.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.34 billion to $11.41 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $11.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.68 billion to $11.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Universal Health Services.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.31). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on UHS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.93.

Shares of UHS traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $141.97. The stock had a trading volume of 262,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $116.41 and a 12 month high of $157.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.39%.

In other Universal Health Services news, CFO Steve Filton sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $4,242,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 265,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,504,653.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Marc D. Miller sold 8,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $1,157,958.63. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 186,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,909,062.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 102.9% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the second quarter worth about $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 74.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 362 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 41.9% in the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 423 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the second quarter worth about $61,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

