$20.13 Million in Sales Expected for ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) will announce sales of $20.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ConforMIS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.96 million and the highest is $20.30 million. ConforMIS reported sales of $22.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ConforMIS will report full year sales of $77.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $77.50 million to $77.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $81.82 million, with estimates ranging from $81.47 million to $82.16 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ConforMIS.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 million. ConforMIS had a negative return on equity of 115.71% and a negative net margin of 41.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered ConforMIS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut ConforMIS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.33.

NASDAQ CFMS traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,543. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average of $2.29. ConforMIS has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $4.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFMS. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in ConforMIS during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in ConforMIS during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in ConforMIS during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ConforMIS during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in ConforMIS during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. 45.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConforMIS Company Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

