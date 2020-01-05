$316.43 Million in Sales Expected for Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) to post $316.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $346.31 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $287.90 million. Hudbay Minerals reported sales of $351.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hudbay Minerals.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The mining company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 27.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $291.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.55.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 7.1% in the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 37,994,123 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $137,169,000 after buying an additional 2,528,250 shares during the last quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 32.6% in the third quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,778,215 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,465,000 after buying an additional 1,665,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 63.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,183,209 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,631,000 after buying an additional 1,628,400 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 320.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 641,274 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 488,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the second quarter worth $2,003,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.90. 1,295,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,981. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 3.08. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $7.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

