$698.47 Million in Sales Expected for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) will report sales of $698.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $700.86 million and the lowest is $696.09 million. Boston Properties reported sales of $651.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full year sales of $2.75 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $743.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.74 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BXP shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Sunday, October 13th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price target (up from $131.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.58.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 96,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.28, for a total transaction of $13,482,582.56. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 27,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.02, for a total transaction of $3,756,352.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,983,212.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,245 shares of company stock valued at $21,132,052. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Boston Properties by 230.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 73,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,520,000 after buying an additional 51,613 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in Boston Properties by 11.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Boston Properties by 205.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 248,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,161,000 after buying an additional 166,791 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $5,177,000. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BXP traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $136.64. 456,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,036. The company has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $110.04 and a 52-week high of $140.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Boston Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 62.22%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

