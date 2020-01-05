$698.47 Million in Sales Expected for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 5th, 2020

Equities analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) will report sales of $698.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $700.86 million and the lowest is $696.09 million. Boston Properties reported sales of $651.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full year sales of $2.75 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $743.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.74 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BXP shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Sunday, October 13th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price target (up from $131.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.58.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 96,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.28, for a total transaction of $13,482,582.56. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 27,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.02, for a total transaction of $3,756,352.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,983,212.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,245 shares of company stock valued at $21,132,052. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Boston Properties by 230.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 73,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,520,000 after buying an additional 51,613 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in Boston Properties by 11.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Boston Properties by 205.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 248,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,161,000 after buying an additional 166,791 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $5,177,000. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BXP traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $136.64. 456,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,036. The company has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $110.04 and a 52-week high of $140.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Boston Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 62.22%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Properties (BXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP)

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.