ACCOR S A/S (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

ACCOR S A/S (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ACCOR S A/S in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ACCOR S A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup cut ACCOR S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on ACCOR S A/S in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ACCYY stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.18. 151,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,250. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.87 and its 200-day moving average is $8.63. ACCOR S A/S has a 52 week low of $7.29 and a 52 week high of $9.56.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through Fastbooking, Availpro, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

