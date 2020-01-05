Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.02 Million

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One Acute Angle Cloud token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, BiteBTC, CoinTiger and HADAX. In the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $327,102.00 and $1.02 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Acute Angle Cloud Token Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

Acute Angle Cloud Token Trading

Acute Angle Cloud can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, CoinTiger, LBank, HADAX and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

