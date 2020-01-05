Adelphoi Price Reaches $0.0045 on Major Exchanges (ADL)

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 4th. During the last week, Adelphoi has traded up 32.6% against the US dollar. Adelphoi has a market capitalization of $93,337.00 and approximately $172.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adelphoi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and STEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013429 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00187424 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.03 or 0.01479502 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000605 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00122734 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00024259 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Adelphoi Token Profile

Adelphoi was first traded on December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Adelphoi is medium.com/adel . The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adelphoi’s official website is adel.io

Adelphoi Token Trading

Adelphoi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adelphoi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adelphoi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

