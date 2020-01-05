Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $119.00

Advanced Technology Coin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Advanced Technology Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin. Advanced Technology Coin has a total market capitalization of $23,333.00 and $119.00 worth of Advanced Technology Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Advanced Technology Coin has traded 27.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polis (POLIS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00012754 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 46.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Advanced Technology Coin

ARC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 24th, 2014. Advanced Technology Coin’s total supply is 28,198,220 coins. The official website for Advanced Technology Coin is arcticcoin.org . Advanced Technology Coin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main

Buying and Selling Advanced Technology Coin

Advanced Technology Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Technology Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Advanced Technology Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Advanced Technology Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

