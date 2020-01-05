Aeternity Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. During the last week, Aeternity has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Aeternity token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001775 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tokenomy, OKEx, Kyber Network and Crex24. Aeternity has a total market cap of $39.53 million and $3.89 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000676 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000051 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About Aeternity

Aeternity (AE) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 342,693,572 tokens and its circulating supply is 296,872,629 tokens. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Aeternity Token Trading

Aeternity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Bithumb, Gate.io, BigONE, Radar Relay, BitMart, FCoin, HADAX, HitBTC, LATOKEN, CoinBene, OTCBTC, Zebpay, DragonEX, Binance, Tokenomy, Mercatox, Koinex, Crex24, Liqui, OKEx, Kyber Network, ZB.COM and OOOBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

