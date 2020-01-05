Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Alphatec from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Alphatec from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.82. The stock had a trading volume of 223,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,917. Alphatec has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $7.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.73.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $29.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.85 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 47.55% and a negative return on equity of 151.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphatec will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphatec news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $216,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 844,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,184. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey P. Rydin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $141,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,846.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $673,200. 34.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATEC. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphatec in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the second quarter worth approximately $454,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the second quarter worth approximately $282,000. 38.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

