Analysts Anticipate Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) to Post $1.33 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jan 5th, 2020

Equities analysts expect Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) to announce earnings of $1.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Century Communities’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30. Century Communities posted earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Century Communities had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $573.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Century Communities from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.50 to $32.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Century Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,671,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,664 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,684,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,785,000 after purchasing an additional 409,852 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 885,587 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,539,000 after purchasing an additional 293,681 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 5,668.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 733,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,484,000 after purchasing an additional 720,321 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 619,492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,466,000 after purchasing an additional 25,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

CCS traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,505. Century Communities has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.86 million, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.39.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

