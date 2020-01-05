Analysts Expect Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.16 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) will post $2.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Global Payments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.17 billion. Global Payments posted sales of $819.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 163.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full year sales of $5.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $5.63 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.14 billion to $9.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis.

GPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Global Payments from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Global Payments from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.97.

In other news, Director Kriss Cloninger III sold 7,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.15, for a total value of $1,332,394.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,424,118.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total value of $97,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,633,489.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,677 shares of company stock worth $1,642,169. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPN. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 19.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 5.7% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 32.4% during the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 130.7% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

GPN stock traded down $1.27 on Monday, hitting $184.40. 1,310,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,635. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $99.92 and a 12-month high of $186.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $180.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $55.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous dividend of $0.01. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 15.03%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

