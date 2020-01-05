Analysts Expect Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Brokerages expect Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) to announce $1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Synaptics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.45. Synaptics posted earnings of $1.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $339.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.44 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a positive return on equity of 13.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SYNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Summit Redstone raised shares of Synaptics to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Summit Insights raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

In other Synaptics news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 2,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $119,966.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kermit Nolan sold 1,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $123,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,613,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,115 shares of company stock worth $2,251,126 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $908,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $675,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 13,679 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 526.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 50,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 294,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,775,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SYNA traded up $1.94 on Tuesday, reaching $68.20. 1,154,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.68 and its 200-day moving average is $42.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $26.34 and a 1-year high of $69.22.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

