Analysts Set ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) Target Price at $35.13

Shares of ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.13.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARCB. SunTrust Banks set a $35.00 target price on shares of ArcBest and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. TheStreet cut shares of ArcBest from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $27.57. 157,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,431. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.94. ArcBest has a fifty-two week low of $24.68 and a fifty-two week high of $41.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $787.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.16 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ArcBest will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 17.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 302,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,510,000 after acquiring an additional 44,836 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in ArcBest by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in ArcBest by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 30,018 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in ArcBest by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 45,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ArcBest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

