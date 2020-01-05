Analysts Set Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr SA (NYSE:BLX) Target Price at $24.00

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr SA (NYSE:BLX) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLX. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 3.1% during the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 123,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 0.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 326,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,801,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 10.2% during the second quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 334,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after buying an additional 30,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 2.0% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,466,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,189,000 after buying an additional 47,355 shares during the period. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLX traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $21.33. 55,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,398. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr has a 1 year low of $17.14 and a 1 year high of $22.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.04 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $29.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; letter of credit contingencies, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets.

