Analysts Set Continental AG (ETR:CON) PT at €132.59

Shares of Continental AG (ETR:CON) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €132.59 ($154.18).

Several research firms recently weighed in on CON. Nord/LB set a €135.00 ($156.98) price target on Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €180.00 ($209.30) price target on Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Bank of America set a €124.00 ($144.19) price target on Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Warburg Research set a €175.00 ($203.49) price target on Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of Continental stock traded down €2.42 ($2.81) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €113.98 ($132.53). The company had a trading volume of 556,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -106.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of €118.60 and a 200 day moving average of €119.42. Continental has a 52-week low of €103.62 ($120.49) and a 52-week high of €157.40 ($183.02).

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

