Analysts Set LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Price Target at $39.21

Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.21.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LKQ shares. Guggenheim set a $38.00 target price on LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet upgraded LKQ from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $41.00 target price on LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of LKQ traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.39. 1,377,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,698,499. LKQ has a 52 week low of $23.16 and a 52 week high of $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.44.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that LKQ will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other LKQ news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 13,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total value of $487,709.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,770.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael S. Clark sold 3,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $134,710.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 80,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,613.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,506 shares of company stock valued at $822,020. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 63.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 20.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 68.7% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 233.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,632 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 5,345 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

