Analysts Set Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) PT at $26.60

Shares of Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.60.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAHC. TheStreet lowered Phibro Animal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 332.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,073,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,102,000 after acquiring an additional 825,090 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 315.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 956,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,397,000 after acquiring an additional 726,444 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,796,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 897.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 294,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after acquiring an additional 264,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 348.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 276,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after acquiring an additional 214,708 shares during the last quarter. 49.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAHC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.38. The company had a trading volume of 144,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.83. Phibro Animal Health has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $36.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.70.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $190.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

