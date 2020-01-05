Analysts Set Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (LON:RBS) Target Price at GBX 256.10

Shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (LON:RBS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 256.10 ($3.37).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RBS shares. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 285 ($3.75) to GBX 315 ($4.14) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Shore Capital lowered shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

In other Royal Bank of Scotland Group news, insider Mark Seligman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 214 ($2.82) per share, with a total value of £21,400 ($28,150.49). Insiders acquired 10,126 shares of company stock worth $2,169,976 over the last ninety days.

Shares of RBS traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 238.30 ($3.13). 12,349,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,430,000. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.23 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 274.20 ($3.61). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 234.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 216.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.44.

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

