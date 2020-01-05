Analysts Set Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) PT at $7.95

Shares of Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.95.

RIG has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Transocean in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Transocean from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Transocean from $4.90 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

RIG traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.04. 22,447,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,158,322. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Transocean has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $9.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 2.00.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. Transocean had a negative net margin of 47.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $784.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Transocean’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Transocean will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Transocean by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,908,745 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $339,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,823 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Transocean by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 51,462,706 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $329,876,000 after acquiring an additional 17,538,067 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Transocean by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,524,391 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $311,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 4.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,742,267 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $65,898,000 after purchasing an additional 644,038 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 19.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,368,700 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $40,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

