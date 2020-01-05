Analysts Set Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) Target Price at $28.67

Shares of Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.67.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VCYT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub lowered Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.55. The stock had a trading volume of 538,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,634. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.43. Veracyte has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $31.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.81 and a beta of 1.19.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $30.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veracyte will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $438,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $731,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $196,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,941.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,886 shares of company stock valued at $3,491,894. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCYT. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 401.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,985,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,124,000 after buying an additional 2,390,394 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 144.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,764,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,342,000 after buying an additional 1,633,287 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 43.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,692,000 after buying an additional 1,215,062 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte during the second quarter worth approximately $33,505,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte in the third quarter valued at $21,541,000.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

