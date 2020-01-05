Ardor (ARDR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $39.08 Million

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 4th. Ardor has a market cap of $39.08 million and $1.90 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for $0.0391 or 0.00000521 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, LiteBit.eu, Poloniex and Stocks.Exchange. In the last week, Ardor has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007209 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008430 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000098 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000449 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org . Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ardor is www.ardorplatform.org . The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ardor Coin Trading

Ardor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Upbit, HitBTC, Binance, Bittrex, OKEx, LiteBit.eu and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

