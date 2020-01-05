Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wood & Company reiterated a sell rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $45.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.84 and a 200 day moving average of $52.09. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 21.90, a quick ratio of 21.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $39.80 and a 12-month high of $64.48.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 68.29% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The company’s revenue was down 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 4,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $202,981.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall E. Woods sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total value of $142,339.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,307.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 609.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

