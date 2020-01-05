Atonomi One Day Volume Hits $6.00 (ATMI)

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 5th. Over the last seven days, Atonomi has traded flat against the dollar. One Atonomi token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, BitForex, Ethfinex and Bilaxy. Atonomi has a total market cap of $129,761.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00039440 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $443.94 or 0.05925455 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00028757 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00036025 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001911 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00025612 BTC.

Atonomi Profile

ATMI is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,730,725 tokens. The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Atonomi is atonomi.io/news . The official website for Atonomi is atonomi.io . Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Atonomi Token Trading

Atonomi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, IDEX, Bilaxy, LATOKEN and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atonomi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atonomi using one of the exchanges listed above.

