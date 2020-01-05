AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) Receives $24.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on EQH shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of AXA Equitable in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AXA Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXA Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSE EQH traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.37. 2,403,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,782,527. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.27. AXA Equitable has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $25.17.

AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. The company’s revenue was up 179.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that AXA Equitable will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

In other AXA Equitable news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 2,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $48,966.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Axa sold 144,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $3,139,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,162,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,142,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,002,006 shares of company stock worth $3,211,878,966 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of AXA Equitable by 180.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,339,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,677,000 after acquiring an additional 861,083 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AXA Equitable by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 12,936 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of AXA Equitable by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 202,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 109,245 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of AXA Equitable by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 126,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 14,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AXA Equitable by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 499,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,079,000 after acquiring an additional 27,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

About AXA Equitable

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

