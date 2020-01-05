AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) Receives $24.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.50.
Several research analysts recently commented on EQH shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of AXA Equitable in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AXA Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXA Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th.
Shares of NYSE EQH traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.37. 2,403,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,782,527. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.27. AXA Equitable has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $25.17.
In other AXA Equitable news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 2,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $48,966.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Axa sold 144,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $3,139,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,162,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,142,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,002,006 shares of company stock worth $3,211,878,966 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of AXA Equitable by 180.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,339,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,677,000 after acquiring an additional 861,083 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AXA Equitable by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 12,936 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of AXA Equitable by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 202,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 109,245 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of AXA Equitable by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 126,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 14,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AXA Equitable by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 499,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,079,000 after acquiring an additional 27,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.
About AXA Equitable
AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.
