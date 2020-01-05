Banco Santander Brasil SA Declares Variable Dividend of $0.43 (NYSE:BSBR)

Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) announced a Variable dividend on Friday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the bank on Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th.

Banco Santander Brasil stock opened at $12.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.23. The company has a market capitalization of $47.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.81. Banco Santander Brasil has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander Brasil had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 15.49%. Equities analysts expect that Banco Santander Brasil will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BSBR. UBS Group raised shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Banco Santander Brasil Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

