Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Cut to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm currently has $37.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Bank of America from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Societe Generale cut Bank of America from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, November 4th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Bank of America from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.52.

BAC opened at $34.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.48. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.64.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.73 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $203,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen A. Knox sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $1,209,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,381.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 195.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 120.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

