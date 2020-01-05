Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is a commercial bank which serves residents and businesses primarily in Fairfield and New Haven Counties, CT. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts; demand and NOW deposits, certificates of deposit, commercial lending products as well as electronic banking and online banking services. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Bankwell Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Bankwell Financial Group stock opened at $28.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Bankwell Financial Group has a 52 week low of $24.67 and a 52 week high of $31.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.12 and a 200-day moving average of $27.97.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $14.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Bankwell Financial Group will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWFG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,785,000 after buying an additional 30,090 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 325.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 8,079 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Bankwell Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bankwell Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $154,000. 53.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

