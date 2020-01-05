Beaxy Hits Market Cap of $1.12 Million (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 4th. Beaxy has a market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $4,931.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beaxy token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Beaxy has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00039128 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $445.19 or 0.05926251 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029113 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00035909 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001929 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002623 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00001285 BTC.

About Beaxy

Beaxy (BXY) is a token. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,734,781 tokens. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beaxy

Beaxy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

