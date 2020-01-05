BetterBetting (BETR) Achieves Market Cap of $98,188.00

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Over the last week, BetterBetting has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. BetterBetting has a market capitalization of $98,188.00 and $156.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BetterBetting token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and Bancor Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013601 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00189743 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.28 or 0.01500796 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000614 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00122426 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024399 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About BetterBetting

BetterBetting’s launch date was December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,763 tokens and its circulating supply is 281,910,372 tokens. BetterBetting’s official website is www.betterbetting.org . BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here

BetterBetting Token Trading

BetterBetting can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetterBetting should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BetterBetting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

