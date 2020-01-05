BidaskClub Lowers Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CSWC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Capital Southwest in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. National Securities began coverage on Capital Southwest in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Capital Southwest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Raymond James began coverage on Capital Southwest in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Southwest from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.42.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWC opened at $20.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.58. The company has a market cap of $373.96 million, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.16. Capital Southwest has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $22.90.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 44.96%. The business had revenue of $15.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital Southwest will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSWC. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 656.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 231,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after buying an additional 200,916 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 591.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 129,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 110,399 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the second quarter valued at $2,124,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 74.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 25,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 150.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 21,161 shares in the last quarter. 45.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

