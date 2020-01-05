BidaskClub Lowers Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Stratus Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Get Stratus Properties alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:STRS opened at $30.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Stratus Properties has a 1 year low of $22.80 and a 1 year high of $33.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.14.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.26 million for the quarter. Stratus Properties had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.37%.

In other Stratus Properties news, major shareholder Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $60,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Stratus Properties by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,891,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 4.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 7.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 23.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

Stratus Properties Company Profile

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, operation, and sale of commercial, hotel, entertainment, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Austin, Texas. The company operates through four segments: Real Estate Operations, Leasing Operations, Hotel, and Entertainment.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Stratus Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratus Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.