Bitcloud Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last Week (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Bitcloud coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Bitcloud has a total market capitalization of $35,989.00 and $12.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcloud Profile

Bitcloud (BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 31,998,572 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD . Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.info

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

Bitcloud can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

