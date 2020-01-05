BitTube Price Down 25.1% Over Last Week (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. BitTube has a market cap of $2.05 million and approximately $5,177.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTube coin can now be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Livecoin, Bittrex and Upbit. In the last week, BitTube has traded down 25.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitTube alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.25 or 0.00682938 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 59.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002457 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

BitTube (CRYPTO:TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 226,391,945 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp

BitTube Coin Trading

BitTube can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, TradeOgre, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.