BitWhite (BTW) Trading Up 2.3% This Week

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 4th. During the last seven days, BitWhite has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. One BitWhite coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Sistemkoin, BitFlip and Stocks.Exchange. BitWhite has a total market capitalization of $24,822.00 and $15,821.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitWhite alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00036253 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000244 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

BitWhite Coin Profile

BitWhite is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org

BitWhite Coin Trading

BitWhite can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Exrates, Sistemkoin and BitFlip. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitWhite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitWhite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitWhite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitWhite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.