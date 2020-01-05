Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Receives $10.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

BRFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRF from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BRF from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRFS. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRF in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,087,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BRF by 423.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,864,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,244 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in BRF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,914,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BRF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,081,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in BRF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,334,000. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRFS stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.79. 1,008,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,211. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.75. BRF has a 1 year low of $5.02 and a 1 year high of $9.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 0.68.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. BRF had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that BRF will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

