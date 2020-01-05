Brokerages Set Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) PT at $16.75

Shares of Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

CSTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Capstar Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

NASDAQ CSTR traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.45. 33,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,554. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.85 and its 200-day moving average is $16.11. Capstar Financial has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $17.48. The company has a market capitalization of $302.02 million, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $23.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.75 million. Equities analysts predict that Capstar Financial will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capstar Financial news, Director Julie D. Frist sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $33,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 226,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,796,827.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSTR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Capstar Financial by 78.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 733,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,109,000 after purchasing an additional 323,074 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 1,318.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 270,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after buying an additional 251,593 shares during the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 28.3% in the second quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 238,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after buying an additional 52,642 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial in the third quarter valued at about $747,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 30.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 32,300 shares during the last quarter. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

