Brokerages Set Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) Target Price at $132.50

Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $132.50.

CHDN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.94. 256,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,902. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Churchill Downs has a fifty-two week low of $77.53 and a fifty-two week high of $138.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.22.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $306.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.27 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 33.71% and a net margin of 11.43%. Churchill Downs’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.581 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.54. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is 15.93%.

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.16 per share, with a total value of $123,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 13.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHDN. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the third quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.