Brokerages Set Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) Target Price at $132.50

Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $132.50.
CHDN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.
Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.94. 256,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,902. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Churchill Downs has a fifty-two week low of $77.53 and a fifty-two week high of $138.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.22.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.581 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.54. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is 15.93%.
In related news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.16 per share, with a total value of $123,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 13.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHDN. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the third quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.
Churchill Downs Company Profile
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.
