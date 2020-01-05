Brokerages Set DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) Target Price at $33.30

DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.30.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DISH. ValuEngine lowered DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on DISH Network from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub raised DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on DISH Network in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DISH Network from $28.88 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

In other DISH Network news, EVP Jeffrey L. Mcschooler sold 1,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.34, for a total value of $63,152.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DISH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 183,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,016,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. 47.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DISH traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.88. 1,272,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,905,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.48. DISH Network has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $44.65.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 10.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DISH Network will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

